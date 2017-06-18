‘A Question of Faith’ to Close MegaFest 2017

*Silver Lining Entertainment announced that their faith-based film, A Question of Faith, will close MegaFest on Saturday, July 1st. The internationally-acclaimed four-day faith, film and family festival is returning to Dallas for its third year from June 28 – July 1 at the famed Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas.

A Question of Faith tells a moving story of three families from different cultures, who live in the same community; they are complete strangers living vastly separate lives until a texting and driving accident thrusts them onto converging paths where they discover God’s love, forgiveness, grace and mercy. “God’s power is glorified in this film in a way I’ve personally not seen before,” says the films producer Angela White. She adds, “the MegaFest audience will find themselves cheering, singing, crying and praising God when they watch this film.”

Along with a strong message of faith, the talented and well-known cast delivers a compelling storyline that touches on timely topics such as racial prejudice, the consequences of texting and driving, and it also addresses the debate surrounding organ donation. The producers expect the film to resonate strongly amongst churches and it also features a strong Gospel music soundtrack throughout.

A Question of Faith stars Richard T. Jones (“Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married,” “Judging Amy”), Kim Fields (“Living Single,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting”), C. Thomas Howell (“The Amazing Spiderman,”“E.T.”), GregAlan Williams (“Greenleaf,” “All Saints”), Jaci Velasquez (“I’m Not Ashamed,” Platinum Christian Recording Artist), and T.C. Stallings (“War Room,” “Courageous”) and is produced by veteran film producer, Angela White of Silver Lining Entertainment. The film is scheduled for a fall 2017 release.

About Silver Lining Entertainment

(“SLE”) is an independent production company based in Los Angeles, California. Established in 1997 in New Jersey by founder Angela White, the Company’s mission is to develop independent television and film projects with a multi-cultural perspective, from inception to completion, for worldwide distribution. SLE’s current focus is on forging strategic relationships with other production companies, writers, directors, talent and producers to create, develop, produce and distribute compelling stories with core family values to targeted audiences throughout the global marketplace.

About MegaFest

Since its inception in 2004, MegaFest has been a meeting place for diverse audiences from Atlanta, Ga., to Johannesburg, South Africa, and has reached nearly 1 million people. Visit www.mega-fest.org for more confirmed talent and special event updates, and stay connected via Twitter by following @tdjmegafest, @wtalconf, @wtalmovement and @mpconf. This year’s list of events includes Woman Thou Art Loosed (#WTAL17), ManPower, International Faith & Family Film Festival (#IFFFF17), A Time to Laugh Comedy Show, ALIVE Dance/Mime Conference, MegaYouth presents Fire Code, and MegaKidz presents Destiny World. General admission tickets for all events can be purchased by visiting www.mega-fest.org. (#MegaFest17)

About Bishop T.D. Jakes

Bishop T. D. Jakes is the charismatic founder and senior pastor of The Potter’s House, a global humanitarian organization and 30,000-member church located in Dallas. Named “America’s Best Preacher” by “TIME Magazine,” Jakes’ voice reverberates globally through extensive charitable works and an empire that spans film, television, radio, best-selling books and conference series. Bishop Jakes made his presence felt in Hollywood with the release of “Jumping the Broom,” an award-winning romantic comedy that debuted as the #1 comedy and grossed nearly seven times its budget in 2011, “Woman Thou Art Loosed: On the 7th Day,” released in 2012 as well as the über popular “Heaven is for Real” and “Miracles from Heaven.” Celebrating 35 years of marriage, Thomas Dexter and wife Serita Jakes are parents to five children and eight grandchildren.



