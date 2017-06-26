*Courvoisier has tapped rapper, actor and model A$AP Rocky as its new Brand Ambassador and the face of its new “Honor Your Code” campaign.

The partnership will see the artist starring in print and digital creative, partnering on collaborations and hosting exclusive experiences as part of its new.

“I think your code is equivalent to your standards and your morals. It’s whatever you believe in. And you should always stand by and honor what you believe in,” says A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers. “Courvoisier’s commitment to quality, old-school production methods, design and art speaks to me.”

“As a creator, A$AP Rocky embodies the progressive ideals and bold artistry on which Courvoisier was founded, making him an ideal partner for the brand,” says Gary Ross, Vice President, Beam Suntory World Spirits.

Watch a featurette on the partnership below: