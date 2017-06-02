*ABC and the cable channel Freeform (formerly ABC Family) will bring Sunday’s Ariana Grande benefit concert in Manchester, England to viewers across the U.S.

“Good Morning America” announced Friday that the star-studded benefit for victims of the bomb attack will air on “many of our ABC stations after the NBA finals and also on Freeform live.” Viewers were advised to check their local listings.

The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, will start on Sunday at 7 p.m. U.K. time/2 p.m. ET.

As previously reported, Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground, two weeks after a terrorist bomber killed 22 people following Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.