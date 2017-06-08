*Steve Harvey has squeezed yet another job onto his resume.

You may have already seen his new competition series “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” thanks to a hacker who uploaded eight episodes to an illegal file sharing site earlier this week. But ABC, today, released an extended clip from the June 11 season premiere.

Created by Harvey and “Shark Tank” producer Mark Burnett, the series has entrepreneurs going head-to-head in pitching their ideas and winning seed money for their fledgling business.

Contestants could pocket anywhere from $10,000 – $100,000, based on their ability to convince a live studio audience that they deserve to be funded.

Watch the First Look clip below: