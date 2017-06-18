*Anthony Anderson, star of the hit TV show Black-ish, is among the growing number of celebrities and business executives, who have become huge fans of TucciPolo, a global seller of handmade luxury shoes, leather goods and accessories.

Anderson is joined by actors Mekhi Phifer (ER, House of Lies), Dulé Hill (West Wing, Psych), Jamaal Finkley, executive producer of Black Tree Media TV who have become enamored with the handmade Italian leather shoes recently featured in the April 2017 issue of Wired Magazine and in the May 2017 issue of British GQ Magazine. At this year’s GBK Luxury Lounge at the Oscar Awards in Los Angeles, TucciPolo provided men with a pair of its shoes as part of the goodie bags.

“Thank you for my TucciPolo shoes,” Anderson said in the video posted on Facebook. “They came in the right size and I was looking for a brown pair shoes.”

TucciPolo’s founder, Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, launched the company in 2015 to provide men and women made-to-order luxury shoes.

“We are making a shoe that is comfortable, unique, great looking and makes people take notice,” Mbiamnozie said. “I’m hearing from customers all the time who are thanking me for making them look good. That’s a wonderful feeling.”

Greg Reid, an international acclaimed motivational speaker and best-selling author, can’t stop talking about the shoes. In several online posts, he describes how he always purchased cheap shoes – until he received a pair of TucciPolo shoes.

“Holy cow, those are the nicest pair of shoes I’ve ever seen,” Reid says in one post. “Wow, oh my goodness, I think all my cheap shoes are about to get jealous.”

Alan Taylor, television and radio host at Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, Business & Burgers and co-host/producer at Motorz TV, was getting ready to do his 18th annual appearance on Live with Kelly! when his buddy, Greg Reid, told him about TucciPolo. “It’s Italian-design, Italian-leather, handmade,” he says in a video. “What a difference a great pair of shoes matters!”

For more details and/or to purchase TucciPolo handmade shoes, visit www.tuccipolo.com

