*Don’t front. We know some you “old heads” were fans of the TV series “Batman” back in the day and maybe some you “youngins” from today watch it in reruns.

In any event, we just got word that the man who played Batman, Adam West, has died. He was 88.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting …

The actor played Batman/Bruce Wayne in the campy 1960’s television series and years later landed a recurring role on “Family Guy” as the voice of the mayor of Quahog.

The TV version of “Batman” ran on ABC from 1966 – 68 and was an enormous, campy hit and remains an iconic version of the famed Caped Crusader.

Wayne was always on the receiving end of hilarious lines delivered by co-star Burt Ward, aka Robin … “Holy atomic pile,” “Holy barracuda,” “Holy Benedict Arnold,” “Holy popcorn,” and “Holy shrinkage!”

West died Friday night at his home in Los Angeles. The family released a statement, saying … “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”