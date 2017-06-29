*We can only wonder what may be going on with Adele. We’ve learned the acclaimed British singer pulled a shocker when she wrapped up her run of shows at London’s Wembley stadium the other night by having a hand-written note put in the show’s program.

“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home,” the singer wrote.

OK, so what’s going on, Adele? Hopefully she’s just frustrated about something and will get over it at some point and … hell, who knows. Never mind, do what you wanna do, Adele. When you’re ready to tour again … if ever, your fans will be there for you.

Here’s her note:

“So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now” ??Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017

*Well, while Adele, is fleeing the stage, Kanye West is getting ready to get back on that wild bronco (called touring) and is ready to try it again. We guess he’s got his mind and soul together.

Yep, dude is getting ready to restart his Sain Pablo tour sometime in 2018.

Sources familiar with the situation say Live Nation, which produced the 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, has been in talks with Kanye’s team and, as one source puts it, “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light,” according to TMZ:

Kanye is physically and mentally back … in fact, better than they’ve ever seen him. They say he’s focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital last year.

We’re told when Kanye decides to go back on stage, it will not be a replica of last year’s tour. Although the floating stage was pretty awesome, we’re told Kanye will almost certainly improve on it or replace it, as well as other various effects.

We’re also told he will update the set list. TMZ broke the story … Kanye had gone to a Wyoming retreat over the last few months to work on a new album.

The report goes on to caution that Kanye West is aggressively avoiding artificial deadlines, because it creates stress that leads to bad things. He doesn’t have a specific timeline for releasing the album or firing up the tour. However, as we said at the top of this report, his camp is looking to hit the road as early as the beginning of the year.