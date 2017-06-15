*Adele and her husband Simon Konecki showed up to the horrifying Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday (June 14) to offer assistance and support to the victims.

At least 12 people were killed and 74 injured in the inferno that engulfed the 24-story structure. The fire started just after 1 a.m. local time and burned for more than 10 hours in the Notting Hill district.

According to eyewitness accounts reported by Billboard, the singer also “made a low-key appearance at a Wednesday night vigil for victims and survivors, where she hugged and comforted some of those affected.”

A number of users posted a series of pictures of a distraught-looking Adele reportedly on the scene.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT