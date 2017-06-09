*Could it be that slowly judges and jury’s are deciding prison is not the best or only option for wayward teens?

Apparently this was the thought process behind Family Court Judge Robert Coonin’s decision to send Trinity Carr to Grace Cottage, a secure residential program, for six months instead of prison. Coonin also barred the teen from social media, and she is ordered to complete various other forms of probation and community service until age 21.

Carr, who was charged after she beat classmate Amy Inita Joyner-Francis – a girl with a heart condition – so badly in the bathroom of their Howard High School of Technology last year that the girl died as a result, appeared in a Wilmington, Delaware Family Court on Monday to be sentenced.

“It is a case in which no one is looking to determine who wins and who loses because everyone has lost,” said Family Court Judge Robert Coonin. “The community has lost, the defendants and their families have lost, and most importantly, Amy’s family has lost.”

