*Aisha Tyler just announced that this season of “The Talk” will be her last.

Addressing her fellow co-hosts and viewers on Thursday’s live broadcast, the actress said that she had become too busy with her outside projects to continue on with the CBS daytime staple. “I just realized I had to let something go,” she said through tears.

Tyler, who joined the show in 2011, also provides a voice on the hit FXX series “Archer,” has a series regular role on CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” and hosts “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on The CW.

She has also begun directing. She launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to fund her feature directorial debut, “Axis,” about an Irish actor, set on the morning he is set to star in a career-changing blockbuster film. She previously directed multiple short films and two episodes of the TV series “Hipsterverse.”

She received well-wishes from her fellow co-hosts. Sheryl Underwood walked around the table to soothe her as she sobbed, while Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne both held onto her hands during the announcement. Tyler said she would return to the show as a guest host as well as to discuss her future projects.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future! #TheTalk pic.twitter.com/oViLElIrMw — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) June 15, 2017

