The blowback to Bill Maher‘s use of the n-word keeps coming. In this report, we have comments from Rev. Al Sharpton and Kevin Hart.

As far as Sharpton is concerned, he’s clearly NOT happy with Maher using the word. He says it was disgraceful and clearly believes the comedian should be punished for joking that he’s a “house nig*er.”

On top of that, the rev said Maher seemed “comfortable” using the word which is only meant to denigrate blacks. In the video above he gets more and more fired up the longer he speaks.

On the other hand, after Sharpton says his piece, he wouldn’t say Bill Maher should be fired. However, he clearly believes punishment is in order and certainly doesn’t think Maher’s comment was less offensive than Kathy Griffin’s Trump fiasco.

And as far as what Kevin Hart thinks about the situation, well, he found a way to be on both sides of the controversy … on the one hand defending him and on the other calling it “tacky.”

Hart was on “The Breakfast Club” earlier today (06-06-19) and started by saying he didn’t believe Maher was a racist. He went on to tell Charlamagne Tha God that he too felt Bill was comfortable when he blurted out on his HBO show he was like a “house nig*er.”

The bottom line is that Hart says and believes Maher’s comment was “tacky.”