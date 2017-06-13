*A contestant from this season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” whose Instagram video earned him an audition for the show and the blessing of Boyz II Men, has died, according to People.

Dr. Brandon Rogers, whose episode was set to air in July, was involved in a car accident in Maryland over the weekend and he died a day later in a hospital, according to an initial report by TMZ. He was 29.

Rogers was discovered by producers when they saw him on Instagram covering Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee.” In April, Rogers posted video of himself performing alongside the R&B group. “#tbt my start to 2017. still can’t believe this happened 😩🙌🏽 …. FOREVER grateful @boyziimen,” he captioned the post.

After learning about his passing, Boyz II Men took to their official Instagram account to express their condolences.

“Today our hearts are deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of Dr. Brandon Rogers. A few moths back we brought this young man out to the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas to perform with us. He was great all 3 nights! Just a genuinely nice person and a really good singer! Gone too young and gone too soon,” they wrote.

“It hurts to know that the world will never have a chance to witness what his impact on the world could have been as a Doctor and even on the music world. A great spirit and a great voice. Even for the little time we knew you you will be sorely missed. May God Bless, keep and comfort your family in this difficult time,” the post continued.

