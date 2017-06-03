*Apollo Nida wants a judge to render his 2009 prenup with Phaedra Parks null and void, because it was signed before she began making the big bucks on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to TMZ, the jailed reality star filed docs saying the court should squash the prenup he signed in October 2009 because it was signed several months before Phaedra was cast on ‘RHOA’, causing their finances to change dramatically.

Court documents show that Apollo believes her “RHOA” checks should be factored in when it comes to dividing their finances in the divorce.

“Translation: The numbers don’t add up in Apollo’s favor under the prenup, so he wants a do-over,” notes TMZ.

Phaedra maintains that their prenup is ironclad, and Apollo’s just trying to weasel out of it, according to the website.