*Aretha Franklin was forced to cancel a scheduled July 1 concert in Toronto due to health concerns, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Queen of Soul, 75, was scheduled to play the Toronto Jazz Festival at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, but the concert hall’s website said Tuesday that Franklin was unable to travel to the city this week “as per doctor’s orders,”

The statement offered no further details about the ailment or possible illness, but Franklin is now set to perform at the 2018 Toronto Jazz Festival on June 29, 2018.

Franklin has been performing for 56 years straight, although in recent years has been suffering from ill health.

Ticketholders will have the option to receive a refund or use their tickets for the 2018 concert date.