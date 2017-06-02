*The Queen of Soul is still working on an album she hopes to have out in January, but she’s added another project to her plate set to target your sweet tooth.

Aretha Franklin says she’s developing a food line with Krispy Kreme.

“We’re going to be doing some kitchen testing over the summer, testing recipes and perfecting them,” she tells Billboard. “That and the CD are more on the front burner.”

The new album will feature collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Elton John (on a version of “Your Song”), Lionel Richie and Yitzhak Perlman.

“I think there will be about 10 [songs] on it, maybe 11, but I’m thinking 10,” Franklin says of the currently untitled project, which would mark her first studio release since 2014’s “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” and the first to feature original material since “Aretha: A Woman Falling Out of Love” in 2011.

“Lionel’s working on his piece, Stevie’s working on his piece; they’re both originals,” said Franklin, who’s co-executive-producing the album.

Other projects in the pipeline include a continuing biopic, a possible museum of her artifacts in Detroit as well as a nightclub/restaurant.

Franklin will be honored in Detroit next week with the naming of Aretha Franklin Way in the city’s downtown on June 8. An all-star tribute is being held the following night at Detroit’s Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, and Franklin will headline the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend with a free concert on June 10.