*Following her emotional One Love Manchester concert to honor victims of the Manchester bombing, Ariana Grande has found another way to pay permanent tribute.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the singer got a tattoo of a bee, the symbol for Manchester. Several members of Grande’s tour also got tattoos of the Manchester bee as a tribute to both the city and the victims, and many tattoo shops donated the proceeds to charity.

On May 22, a terrorist bombing killed 22 and injured 59 others when a bomb exploded as fans were leaving Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

On Wednesday, Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour, after suspending it for several weeks, with an emotional concert in Paris, France, where she sang a heartfelt cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” which she also performed at the end of the One Love Manchester concert.

One Love Manchester raised $3 million thanks to support from such artists as Pharrell Williams, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber.