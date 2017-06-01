*The Manchester memorial concert organized by Ariana Grande, and set to feature Pharrell Williams, Usher and the newly-revised Black Eyed Peas (without Fergie), has reportedly taken less than six minutes to sell all 45,000 of its tickets.

One Love Manchester, to take place June 4 at the Manchester Arena, will be Grande’s first concert since the May 22 terrorist bombing at the venue, which took the lives of 22 victims and injured at least 60 more individuals as fans were leaving her sold-out concert.

Earlier today, a Twitter account for the star-studded June 4 show shared news of its quick ticket sales.

It was also revealed today that Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Robbie Williams and Little Mix have been added to the lineup. They join previously-announced performers Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Niall Horan.