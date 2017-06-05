LOS ANGELES, CA – The inclusive film distribution collective ARRAY is proud to release the theatrical trailer for 2016 DOC NYC and Los Angeles Film Festival Official Selection,

THE HOUSE ON COCO ROAD. Marking the second documentary feature from filmmaker Damani Baker (STILL BILL), THE HOUSE ON COCO ROAD will launch a national screening tour on June 6 to include New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, and Portland in advance of its June 30th Netflix debut in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The announcement was made by ARRAY Founder Ava DuVernay.

Set amidst the Grenada Revolution, THE HOUSE ON COCO ROAD documents one family’s flight from racial tensions in 1980s Oakland, California, only to find themselves settled directly in the path of a U.S. military invasion.

First hand accounts from activists Angela Davis, Fania Davis and Fannie Haughton weave together director Damani Baker’s family portrait of utopian dreams, resistance and civil unrest with a film score composed by music luminary Meshell Ndegeocello.

NATIONAL TOUR ENGAGEMENTS:

06/06 Philadelphia, PA Scribe Video Center at International House Philadelphia 06/11 Silver Spring, MD AFI Silver Theater and Cultural Center 06/11 Atlanta, GA Caribbean Film Festival at Decatur Library 06/20 New York, NY Metrograph 06/21 Houston, TX Houston Museum of African American Culture 06/21 Montgomery, AL Pure Artistry Literary Cafe 06/22 Seattle, WA Sankofa Film Society at Ark Lodge Cinema 06/22 Portland, OR The Clinton Street Theater 06/22 Bloomington, IN Black Film Center/Archive – Indiana University 06/23-06/29 San Diego, CA Digital Gym Cinema 06/27 Los Angeles, CA The Cinefamily 06/28 New York, NY Imagenation RAW Space 06/30 Chicago, IL Black Cinema House 07/07-07/08 New York, NY Maysles Documentary Center

ABOUT ARRAY

Founded by Ava DuVernay, Array Releasing is a film collective dedicated to the amplification of images by people of color and women. Since 2010 the organization’s partners include: Urbanworld (NYC), Imagenation (NYC), Reelblack (Philadelphia), BronzeLens Film Festival (Atlanta) and DVA (Los Angeles). The collective’s film releases to date include: 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival LA Muse Award Winner NAMOUR; 2015 SXSW Official Selection HONEYTRAP; 2014 Los Angeles Film Festival Official Selection ECHO PARK; 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival winners OUT OF MY HAND and AYANDA; 1983 Berlinale FIPRESCI Prize winner ASHES AND EMBERS; 2012 Sundance Best Director Award Winner MIDDLE OF NOWHERE; 2011 Sundance World Cinema Audience Award Winner KINYARWANDA; 2011 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection RESTLESS CITY; Official Slamdance Selections VANISHING PEARLS and BIG WORDS, Jamaican gem BETTER MUS’ COME and 2011 Image Award winner I WILL FOLLOW.

