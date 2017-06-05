*El Centro, CA — Thousands of music lovers will come together to celebrate classic R&B funk music at the upcoming Asbury Park Super Festival Saturday, June 24, 2017 featuring various legendary groups from the 70’s golden age of R & B music.

The festival will be an all-day funk music event that will feature various super soul musical artists such as: the Bar-kays, SLAVE, the original Lakeside, and Mary Jane Girls.

Larry Dodson, Sr., lead singer of the internationally renowned funk and R&B band, the Bar-kays, recently announced that he will retire at the end of 2017.

Dodson and founding member of The Bar Kays, James Alexander, along with the band will continue to tour as a group for the remainder of 2017, allowing their many loyal fans a final opportunity to see them together on stage.

The Asbury Park Festival has recently announced K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center as its not-for-profit partner of the event. K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital is the first and most comprehensive provider of pediatric care in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

3141-7Dayz will utilize Sports1Marketing’s Aggregated Marketing Platform (AMP), a performance based lead generation platform that will combine non-competing companies together to sponsor this festival. The caveat is the AMP allows festival attendees to receive free virtual gifts from the sponsors and, at their own discretion, make donations to the Children’s Hospital. The festival’s contributions to the Children’s Hospital will support its mission to meet all children’s needs whether physical, emotional, or mental. K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital includes a 24/7 pediatric emergency department and intensive and acute care units supported by over 110 pediatric specialists working together with community pediatricians to deliver the most complete, most coordinated care for kids in our communities. Whether it’s a complex surgery or treatment for a chronic condition, the team of physicians, nurses and caregivers at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital treats each child as one of their own in a friendly and convenient setting, close to home.

Also featured at the music festival will be music by DJ M.I.X and a “very special guest” to be announced at a later date!

The iconic super groups of “Masters of Funk”, the Bar-Kays, SLAVE, the original Lakeside and Mary Jane Girls will keep you dancing in your seats, standing on your feet and remembering all your classic dance moves from your favorite Soul Train episode, Cooley High movie and even your high school prom!

For more information on the Asbury Park Super Festival and/or to purchase tickets, please visit their website: www.asburyparksuperfest.com

For media inquiries regarding the Asbury Park Super Festival, contact [email protected] or 619-818-1216. For sponsorship and/or vendor opportunities, please contact Tyrain Eaton [email protected]

