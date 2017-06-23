*Anchors on Atlanta’s WSB-TV found a way to remember Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who tragically passed away on Tuesday at the age of 42.

The two hosts, Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum, squeezed a number of his lyrics into their banter during routine traffic reports, all without cracking a smile or a even a sly smirk that anything was different.

“It’s mobb deep out there on I-20 with delays,” Blankenship said, throwing to Arum for his traffic report.

Another time, he tossed to Arum with: “Some shook ones right now on I-75…”

“I be on the block, hustlin’ and counting my stacks. Those trip times counting up to 27 minutes now…” Arum said during one of his report.

In another report, he spat: “last name English, first name Old, said 85’s wide open” and “no brake lights here, just a lot of folks pushing Lexuses, wearing fat diamond rings, but delay free…”

Watch all of the references below: