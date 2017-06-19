*Donald Glover’s FX series “Atlanta,” NBC’s popular “This Is Us” and the dystopian Hulu series “the Handmaid’s Tale” lead all nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards with four apiece.

The threesome will vie for Program Of The Year against HBO’s suburban murder mystery “Big Little Lies,” the cable channel’s final season of “The Leftovers” and Netflix’s sci-fi thriller, “Stranger Things.”

Glover will also face Issa Rae of HBO’s “Insecure” for Individual Achievement in Comedy. ESPN’s “O.J.: Made in America” and Disney Junior’s “Doc McStuffins” also picked up nominations, which were revealed Monday (June 19) ahead of its 33rd annual ceremony on Sat., August 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Any show airing the majority of its season between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017 was eligible for consideration.

Below is the list of the 2017 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced on the night of the awards.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC