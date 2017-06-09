Rapper August Alsina performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

*Singer August Alsina is accused of brandishing a gun at a group of fans that refused to leave him alone in a Southern California grocery store.

The crooner, who recently revealed he’s been suffering from liver disease, was reportedly at a Food 4 Less store in the San Fernando Valley when he was approached by three women and a man who wanted to take pictures with him.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old told them he didn’t feel well and refused their requests, but the fans reportedly refused to take no for an answer.

When Alsina got to his car, he placed a gun in his waistband and flashed the butt of the weapon at the fans, according to TMZ.

A store clerk had already called the cops before the alleged gun incident because he saw the fans bothering Alsina, but the singer had already left by the time authorities arrived.

A police report was filed regarding the accusation that Alsina brandished a gun. Police said Alsina never made a verbal threat during the exchange, and a source told TMZ that the incident probably won’t lead to charges.





