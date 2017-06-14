*Ava DuVernay is headed back to Westwood.

The Oscar nominated filmmaker, who double majored in English and African-American studies at UCLA, will return to the campus on Friday to deliver the commencement speech for the School of Theater, Film, and Television.

The 70th annual commencement ceremony will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Also set to be honored at the ceremony is filmmaker Justin Lin with the distinguished alumni award in film/television/digital media, actor Michael Stuhlbarg with the distinguished alumni award in theater, and Nadja Swarovski as a distinguished service award honoree.

DuVernay’s work includes her documentary “13th,” which was nominated for an Academy Award and was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2016. She also directed Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated “Selma.”