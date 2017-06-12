*Several weeks ago, former “Bachelorette” contestant DeMario Jackson was confronted on-camera by a woman who claimed they were still in a sexual relationship. “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay booted him immediately and he has since been banished to ABC’s spinoff series “Bachelor in Paradise.”

But now there are reports that he’s gotten into some hot water there as well (literally), causing the entire production to be shut down over a sexual escapade in a swimming pool.

According to reports, Warner Bros. has launched an investigation into accusations of Jackson having pool sex with fellow contestant Corinne Olympios, who famously competed for Nick Viall’s heart on the most recent season of “The Bachelor.”

Below is TMZ‘s report of what happened, based on sources close to DeMario:

Last Sunday — the first day of production at a Mexican resort — DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were told by producers one of the story lines would be the two of them hooking up … especially entertaining because both are considered villains from previous shows.

We’re told the two met at the bar and the alcohol was flowing. DeMario says Corinne jumped in his lap and started making out with him. We’re told there was lots of “intense rubbing.”

DeMario says Corinne then suggested they retreat to the pool, with the cameras rolling. They took off their clothes, started making out and “rubbing, touching and fingering.” He says she put her genitals in his face and he began licking, but we’re told this allegation is a big point of contention and others disagree with his account. He says he was not able to engage in intercourse because of the alcohol.

DeMario says the next day everything was fine and he and Corrine were actually getting along well, but on Tuesday they were called in by the Executive Producer and told one of the show producers had seen the film and was “uncomfortable” with what was shot.

The producer has filed a formal complaint with Warner Bros. Warner brass immediately suspended production, launched an investigation and released DeMario and Corrine. Two days later Warner Bros. released the entire cast while they investigated alleged “misconduct.”

Here’s how ET.online reported on the matter based on its own sources:

“DeMario was in the pool,” the source said. “Next thing you know, Corinne comes over and hops on his lap. They start talking and joking.”

The source says that things escalated quickly between the two contestants, leading to the pair getting hot and heavy together.

“Everyone is just going about their business. Cameras are rolling. Producers are everywhere,” the source said. “That’s when a ‘third party’ felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. DeMario and Corinne got sent home soon after.”

Watch below: