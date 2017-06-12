*Disturbing new details have surfaced regarding DeMario Jackson’s incident with Corinne Olympios that shut down the set of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

According to TMZ, Olympios claims she was too drunk to give consent to Jackson when things got sexual in a swimming pool, and blames producers for allowing cameras to roll without stopping him.

However, TMZ says that other sources say people who have seen the footage claim the former contestant on “The Bachelor” was clear-headed and “fully engaged.”

Via TMZ:

Sources close to Corinne tell TMZ she was drunk the entire day of filming when she ended up naked in the swimming pool with DeMario. Although DeMario remembers everything — from “rubbing, touching and fingering” to licking her genitals — she says she remembers nothing.

We’re told the day after the swimming pool incident she claims fellow cast members began telling her stories of what went down with DeMario. She says several cast members told her they had voiced concern to people on the production crew that she was in no position to consent to sexual activity, but the crew did not heed their warnings.

Production sources insist other cast members did not complain to anyone that Corinne was too drunk to form an intent to have sexual contact with DeMario. Corinne has told her friends she has a boyfriend and wouldn’t have done what she did — especially with cameras rolling — to jeopardize that relationship.

As we reported, sources familiar with the footage say she appeared “fully engaged.” Corrine doesn’t fully blame DeMario because he too was drunk. She blames producers and has lawyered up.

“Bachelor in Paradise” has been shut down as Warner Bros investigates.