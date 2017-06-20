*ABC’s first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, was brought to tears on the contrived dating series this week — cracking under “pressures” of being the first melantaed female contestant as accusations of racial targeting fuel the show.

The producers of “The Bachelorette” knew exactly what they were doing when they cast racist/misogynist Lee Garrett as a potential match for Lindsay.

There’s been A LOT of fighting and bickering among Rachel’s guys this season and Lee seems to be at the center of it all. This PEOPLE recap confirms his intolerance for those with cultural differences.

RELATED NEWS: Rachel Lindsay: ABC Casts Racist Trump Supporter (Lee Garrett) to Date First Black Bachelorette

The 30-year-old Nashville native sparked outrage after old tweets surfaced in which he advised his followers to “Never trust a female liberal” and describing the Black Lives Matter movement as a terrorist group.

Although Garrett’s Twitter account is private, screenshots taken by one user show messages that are claimed to be from July 2015.



Of course, it’s entirely possible that Lindsay has no clue about this, considering news of his tweets only surfaced after the show started filming. Still — as a black woman, she doesn’t feel her spirit stir around this guy? Like the sixth sense… something ain’t right with this soulless creature.

On Monday night’s episode, Lindsay made it clear that the racial pressure is weighing heavy on her.

She insinuates she’s going to catch heat from the black community for some of her rose ceremony choices. Most notably, her decision this week to keep Lee around to continue stirring up drama — for ratings of course.

Is this Rachel’s decision or the network’s?

As Lindsay put it, with tears streaming down her face … “You have no idea what it’s like to be in this position.”

#GirlBye

She’s having a breakdown over a scripted dating show…lol. Homegirl is slowly drifting into the sunken place. Pray for her.

Peep the video below: