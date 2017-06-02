*Dr. Beverly “Bam” Crawford, Founder/President of The Company International and Pastor, Bible Enrichment Fellowship International will host along with Co-Host, Gabrianna Crawford, a.k.a. Punky G, Vice President, The Company International’s 6th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference held on Thursday, June 1 thru Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, 1775 E. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92109.

This year’s theme, “The Plan: Dream it. Plan it. Do it.” will gain attendees inspiration through various participation levels of leadership, community partnerships, information to restore and strengthen their dreams and goals.

Confirmed guest speakers and performers include; Myesha Chaney, Antioch Church of Long Beach who starred in Oxygen’s “Preacher of LA” along with her husband Senior Pastor, Wayne Chaney. Myesha is also a nationally known recording artist, radio personality and author. Global Strategist Ivy McGregor, Parkwood Entertainment with a client list, which includes Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour. Attorney La’Chelle Monique Woodert, VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, Nutritionist Jayme Sachii, President, Ziquin Educational Group, Darlyn Turner, former executive director for American Express, now currently a national Entrepreneur, Vernessa Mitchell, Christian recording artist will perform, as well Punky G and Myesha Chaney along with other surprise guests.

Attendees can look forward to learning important life lessons for women, featuring Dream Sessions including; Big Ideas/Big Thinking, Winning Strategies, Relaxation Therapy, Marriage & Family, Health and Wellness, Defining Power & Purpose, Plan Again/Plan Ahead, Reversing the Cycle of Abuse and everyone’s favorite, E.S.U.B.A. (Establishing Success Understanding the Behavior associated with Abuse] Awards & Dinner.

The Company touches every area women encounter, with tender-loving care. The countless testimonies from past attendees have proven its vitality in identifying and providing real help for life’s issues. This will be a concentrated time of empowerment, mentoring, relaxation, entertainment, flourishing together coupled with fun activities including; jet skiing, beach volley ball, spa, bike riding, girl fellowship, shopping, after all Girls just want to have fun!

Registration and conference details can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-company-international-2017-tickets-32677645718

For vendor opportunities or Special Group Rate of 6 or more, call (310) 863-1907.

About Beverly “BAM” Crawford

Dr. Beverly “BAM” Crawford, affectionately known as “BAM” grew up as a homeless youth in South Central Los Angeles. Her experiences have led her to be a source of strength and inspiration. Most people know her as Apostle and Pastor of Bible Enrichment Fellowship International, however for the past 40 years, she has also provided teaching, mentoring, mobilizing resources and programs to empower women in the community. BAM understands what it means to be in need of help and has labored to strengthen women who are victims of domestic violence and drug abuse. She has authored several books: The House of Chloe – Empowering & Encouraging Women in Leadership, The Law of Faith – Quantum Reality, The Power of the Soul – The Authority of Thought Control, Restoration of the Damaged Soul, Wounded Soldiers and Wounded Egos and Chosen Vessels.

The Company International (TCI)

Founded by Dr. Beverly Bam Crawford, The Company International, a 501(c) 3, is an integrated system of women from various occupations, organizations and backgrounds coming together to collaborate, improve and empower the lives of women around the world.

Her advocacy to women and their families is a call motivated from a deep, personal passion through meetings, support groups and conferences that have supported women of all ages, nationalities, cultures and religion empowering them in the workplace, marketplace, community and ministry providing access to skills and information in order to restore and strengthen their dreams and goals. As a mental health provider, through the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, her seminars, parenting classes, teams of sensitive laypersons and professional counselors are making a tremendous difference. For the past six years, TCI has addressed many women’s issues and have provided critical information for the maintenance of a healthy and progressive lifestyle. For more information visit our website and social media:

