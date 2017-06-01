*In the middle of President Trump’s speech announcing his decision to pull America out of the Paris global climate agreement, former President Barack Obama released a statement urging environmentalists to stay the course.

During a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, Trump attempted to explain that exiting the climate agreement would boost job growth in the U.S.

“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord,” Trump said, “but begin negotiations to reenter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States, its business, its workers, its people, its taxpayers. So we’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great. And if we can’t, that’s fine.”

As Trump was going on…and on, Barack Obama released a statement addressing Trump’s undoing of his decision in September 2016 to address climate change by joining the Paris Agreement.

Obama’s statement:

“A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children,” said the former president in the statement, which credited “bold American ambition” in the landmark global move. Adding in part, “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in job and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we got.”