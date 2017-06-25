*Another BET Awards is in the books. The 2017 edition included Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and of course Beyoncé among the big winners at the ceremonies which went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

If you’re keeping score, Beyoncé, who had the most noms going into the event, will have to make shelf space for 5 more awards, including Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

What about Chance the Rapper, you ask? Well, he won three trophies, including Best New Artist and the Humanitarian Award. Michelle Obama appeared in a video message to praise his altruism.

Let’s talk, about Bruno Mars. One of his two awards was Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar was named Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Remy Ma earned the title of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The good times for New Edition continue. They picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Bobby Brown used the group’s acceptance speech to thank fans for their longstanding support.

“I know I’ve been through some s—,” Brown said. “Thank you for sticking with me.”

As far as entertainment, Mars, Trey Songs, Future, DJ Khalid, French Montana and Xscape were among the night’s performers.

Mary J. Blige was also a favorite: She sang songs from “Strength of a Woman,” her recent album that includes emotional tunes about her divorce.

“Mary J. got that break up body. Whoa,” said Jamie Foxx, who presented an award after Mary J’s performance.

Solange, who had one of the last year’s most critically acclaimed albums with “A Seat at the Table,” won the Centric award and called Sunday “the best birthday ever.”

Beyoncé’s younger sister turned 31 on Saturday and is nominated for video of the year at the performance-packed ceremony.

“My arm pits are sweating so much right now,” said Solange, who also thanked BET for showing her “queens” like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, Erykah Badu and others during her teenage years.

Solange held a moment of silence onstage later on, and the show also honored some of the minorities who died at the hands of police officers, including Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, Eric Garner and others.

If you missed it, in her opening monologue, host Leslie Jones poked fun at the names of this year’s nominees. “What’s a ‘Lil Yachty’? Is that a boat — is that a small boat? Why don’t you want a big yachty?”

The complete list of winners and nominees is below.

Video of the year: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”; Beyonce, “Sorry”

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip hop artist: Remy Ma

Best new artist: Chance the Rapper

Album of the year: Beyonce, “Lemonade”

Best group: Migos

Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae

Best collaboration: Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, “No Problem”; Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

Viewers’ choice award: Beyonce, “Sorry”

Centric award: Solange, “Cranes In the Sky”

Video director of the year: Beyonce and Kahlil Joseph, “Sorry”

Best actor: Mahershala Ali

Best actress: Taraji P. Henson

Best movie: “Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the year: Serena WilliamsSportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

Humanitarian award: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime achievement award: New Edition

Best international act, Europe: Stormzy, England

Best international act, Africa: Wizkid, Nigeria