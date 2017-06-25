*Attorney and Emmy Nominated Film Producer Antonio Moore discuss the condition of Black Wealth in context of the BET Awards & the NBA Draft.
Moore details that the bottom 50% of black households in aggregate have negative wealth, and why the goal of escape through celebrity is not the answer for the black community. Subscribe on youtube @Tonetalks
By Touting A Few Rich Entertainers, Are We Living Behind A ‘Decadent Veil’ That Hides Poverty (MadameNoire)
Do we focus so much on the strides that we’ve made that we forget about the overwhelming poverty that is a fixture in so many African-American lives and communities? Antonio Moore, a Los Angeles attorney, calls this situation a “decadent veil” that hides the fact that, economically, many more Blacks in this country struggle than live even a comfortable middle class life. “This veil is trimmed with million-dollar sports contracts, Roc Nation tour deals and designer labels made for heads of state. As black [celebrities] invited us into their homes through shows like MTV Cribs, we forgot the condition of overall African American financial affairs,” he writes. Citing numbers that have been published on … Moore points out that a lot of the wealth we see among Black celebrities is made in entertainment and sports who sign out-of-this-world contracts. But building a strong middle class is a way to lift up a greater majority of Blacks (and other Americans, for that matter).