*OK Beyoncé and Coachella fans, this should make you happy. Tickets to see her perform in 2018 at the festival are now available.

As you know since she was pregnant with twins (and still is as of this posting), she was banned from performing by her doctor for health reasons. But the festival’s producer, Goldenvoice the festival’s producer promised she’d be back in 2018 as the headliner

BTW, the dates for the 2018 Coachella festival have been released: Friday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15; and Friday, April 20, to Sunday, April 22). As we said up top, tickets are on sale now

As of now we don’t know how much the Beyoncé tickets are going to cost, but this year, a general admission wristband cost about $429 on its own and came with a payment plan of $61 in monthly payments for seven months.

In other news about Queen Bey, a fan site called BeyonceCapital.com along with its associated social media accounts have been shut down after Mrs. Carter’s legal team served the site with cease and desist orders.

The site, according to report by LoveB.Scott, had been in existence for about a year which seemed to be cool, but when they recently started selling Beyoncé-inspired merchandise that was the beginning of the end. Bottom line: Bey don’t play that. Team Beyoncé demanded that the merchandise be destroyed or surrendered and all things related to ‘BeyoncéCapital.com’ be turned over to an undisclosed party.

The 15-year-old behind the account obliged and took to Twitter begging @beyonce not to sue.

According to the letter, as long as the person running the account met the demands he/she has no need to worry about a lawsuit.