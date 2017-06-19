*Attorney and Emmy Nominated Film Producer Antonio Moore discusses the news that Beyonce and Jay-Z having twins, in the context of new data showing extreme wealth inequality in black America.
Moore argues one solution for wealth inequality is to confront the use of black celebrity as a decadent veil to create a false idea wealth is more evenly distributed in America than it is in reality.
By the data, black wealth distribution for the bottom half of Black America a total of 7 million households is worth negative 60 billion dollars when you combine their net worth assets less debts.
Writer Antonio Moore has some thoughts on America’s focus on wealthy Black celebrity, and how it shapes how we view Black people’s financial standing in this country.
As black celebrity invited us into their homes through shows like MTV cribs, we forgot the condition of overall African American financial affairs. Despite a large section of the 14 million black households drowning in poverty and debt the stories of a few are told as if they represent those of millions, not thousands. It is this new veil of economics that has allowed for a broad swath of America to become not just desensitized to black poverty, but also hypnotized by black celebrity. How could we not, our channels are filled from ESPN to VH1 with presentations of black Americans being paid a king’s ransom to entertain.