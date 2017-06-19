*Attorney and Emmy Nominated Film Producer Antonio Moore discusses the news that Beyonce and Jay-Z having twins, in the context of new data showing extreme wealth inequality in black America.

Moore argues one solution for wealth inequality is to confront the use of black celebrity as a decadent veil to create a false idea wealth is more evenly distributed in America than it is in reality.

By the data, black wealth distribution for the bottom half of Black America a total of 7 million households is worth negative 60 billion dollars when you combine their net worth assets less debts.

Read More on Moore’s piece Decadent Veil as covered by Bossip.com “For Discussion: Does Focus On Black Celebrity Skew Our Real Financial Standing?” The Decadent Veil: Black America’s Wealth Illusion

Writer Antonio Moore has some thoughts on America’s focus on wealthy Black celebrity, and how it shapes how we view Black people’s financial standing in this country.