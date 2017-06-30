*Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twins appears to have been named Rumi and Sir Carter.

TMZ is reporting this after learning that the famous coupe just filed legal docs to secure the rights to Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items, according to the website.

The twins are reportedly home from a Los Angeles hospital following an extended stay. According to TMZ, the babies were being treated for jaundice.