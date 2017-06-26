*The Carter twins are reportedly home and resting at their lavish compound in Malibu.

According to TMZ, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s newborns were released from UCLA Medical Center toward the end of last week, after being hospitalized for a week.

The dynamic duo – a boy and a girl – were born prematurely and placed under lights to reportedly cure jaundice.

The twins have now joined big sis Blue Ivy and their parents at a gargantuan, $400,000-a-month Malibu rental. It reportedly sits on 6.3 acres with jetliner views of the Pacific.

According to TMZ, the Carters will be spending the summer at the estate, and they’re still looking for a permanent L.A. home.