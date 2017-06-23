Faith-based family drama from Michael G. Barrett Jr. showcases 'the Power of Prayer'

*Screening of “Beyond The Shield”

Saturday, July 1, 2017 6:30pm – 7:45pm Red Carpet 8:00pm – Screening

Veterans Memorial Auditorium 4117 Overland Ave.

Culver City, California 90230

Tickets: $20.00 in advance at: h ttps: // www.event brit e.co m/e/beyond – the – shield – movie – premiere – tickets – 3406322101 1

Or $25.00 at the door

MICHAEL G. BARRETT JR’

‘BEYOND THE SHIELD’

FAITH-BASED FAMILY DRAMA SHOWCASES “THE POWER OF PRAYER”

CULVER CITY, Calif. – Beyond The Shield, the highly-anticipated first film from Michael G. Barrett Jr. (Author of Surrender) will debut in Culver City California on July 1, 2017.

The family-friendly movie, explores the transformational role that prayer plays in the lives of Officer Mark Fitzpatrick (Todd Tetreault) and Kimberly Omar (La’Kesia Barrett ).

Filled with drama and intrigue, as the profound events of the day are set into motion; Beyond The Shield follows Officer Fitzpatrick and Kimberly Omar, two strangers whose lives are radically forever changed in a moment.

The film features Omar Gooding of Barber Shop, The Gospel and TV’s hit sitcom ” Family Time.” The cast also includes Patrick Kilpatrick, Thai Edwards, Todd Tetreault, and Reyna Day, with La’Kesia Barrett making her film debut…

“Beyond The Shield” not only show you the power of prayer but it’ s the perfect programming for this day and time and for families seeking a wholesome and inspiring summer movie.

*Beyond The Shield , is collaboration between Maddox Entertainment and Kingdomtainment.