BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart, DJ Jesse Janedy, and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for June 8th, 2017. Today our hosts discuss:

Urban Outfitters and Forever 21 sued over Tupac image

Yara Shahidi – College-ish

Uber fires 20 Employees for Sexual Harrassment

Keisha Knight defends Bill Cosby

Bill Mahr in deep trouble over using the N-Word

Thunder Thighsur

Make sure to subscribe to BHL! – http://youtube.com/blackhollywoodlive