*The estate of Notorious B.I.G. says that while it “appreciated” the apology given by Kendall and Kylie Jenner for their line of t-shirts featuring Biggie, Tupac and other music legends covered by their own airbrushed faces, the matter “has yet to be resolved.”

After B.I.G.’s mom Voletta Wallace took to Instagram Thursday on behalf of her late son’s estate and ripped the Jenners for not seeking their permission to use Biggie’s likeness, Kendall tweeted an apology to those offended, as well as to the friends and family members of all the acts they featured on the t-shirts.

“These designs were not well thought out…” Kendall began.

“The tees have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed,” she wrote. “We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes, and again, we are very sorry.”

After Kendall posted the apology, Notorious B.I.G.’s estate released the following statement to Billboard: “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Julian K. Petty, the lawyer for Biggie’s estate, sent a scathing cease-and-desist letter to the sisters asking that the shirts be taken down immediately or face a lawsuit.