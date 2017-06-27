*Bill Cosby is denying reports that he’s planning a series of “town halls” to discuss sexual assault, an idea first announced last week by his two publicists before the pair walked it back on Sunday.

“The current propaganda that I am going to conduct a sexual assault tour is false,” Cosby said in a statement, issued Tuesday by spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “Any further information about public plans will be given at the appropriate time.”

After a Pennsylvania jury failed to reach a verdict on charges that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004, the district attorney announced he plans to retry the 79-year-old comedian.

But Cosby’s publicists. Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, went on Birmingham, Alabama’s Fox affiliate WBRC with news that Cosby would share lessons on how to avoid being falsely accused of sexual misconduct.

“We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July… to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

However, it appears they got ahead of themselves. On Tuesday, Angela Agrusa, one of Cosby’s defense attorneys, said she “can’t imagine” that his legal team would allow him to discuss sexual assault while the charges remain pending.

“He doesn’t take lightly these criminal charges,” Agrusa said, according to the Associated Press. “He would never do anything that undermined the importance of this issue. I don’t see him speaking publicly like that.”