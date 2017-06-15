*The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said Thursday it’s deadlocked, but the judge ordered them to go back into the jury room and keep trying to reach a verdict.

“We can not come to a unanimous consensus on any of these counts,” the panel said in a note to the judge sent out at 11:06 a.m. after more than 30 hours of deliberations.

Cosby’s lawyers made a motion for a mistrial, which Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill denied. The judge instead gave the jury new instructions – known as an Allen charge or a Spencer charge – reminding them of their duty to try to reach a decision, reports NBC News.

But, the judge added, “do not feel compelled to surrender your honest belief” of what the evidence showed simply to come to a verdict.

“I think it’s a good thing they’re asking for read back of testimony,” Gloria Allred told NBC, adding that it was obvious the jurors were working hard to reach a verdict on all three counts,

“I don’t know whether that’s going to be possible,” she added.