*Shortly after Bill Cosby was acquitted of sexual assault, multiple reports claimed he was preparing to go on tour to teach young folks some valuable lessons about sexual assault — namely, how not to get accused.

But Cosby’s publicist denies that the upcoming tour is about sexual assault, and she’s blaming the media for riling up Cosby opponents with fake news.

Recently on CNN New Day Weekend, Cosby publicist Ebonee Benson told co-host Christi Paul, “The town hall meetings are not about sexual assault. I will repeat. These town hall meetings are not about sexual assault.”

“When we initially talked about the town hall meetings,” Benson said, “it was about restoration of legacy, much to what Mrs. Cosby spoke on in her statement is the sensationalism brought on by the media. This is another example of that. To take something meant to talk about the restoration of this man’s legacy that was destroyed by the media before he even had a chance to step into the courtroom. That’s what this is about.”

But that’s not how Cosby’s team earlier described the planned tour. As Paul’s co-host Victor Blackwell noted, “That does not match at all what she and her colleague told an interviewer on Thursday.”

New Day then ran the interview in which Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt said “this is bigger than Bill Cosby. You know, this issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today. And they need to know what they’re facing when they are hanging out and partying, when they are doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects, you know, married men.”

Benson stated, “Laws are changing. Laws are changing. The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. So, this why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder. You know, anything at this point could be considered sexual assault. It’s very — it’s a good thing to be educated about the law.”

Cosby’s town hall tour announcement came less than a week after a mistrial was declared in the case accusing him of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. The Pennsylvania D.A. has vowed to retry the case.

