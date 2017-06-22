*Well look-a-here will ya. The Coz sees an opportunity and is seizing the moment by doing his part to spread the word about how to AVOID being accused of sexual assault.

(You have to admit that at this point, he’s a recognized expert in the matter.)

On Wednesday, Bill Cosby‘s spokespeople, Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson, told “Good Day Alabama” Wednesday that Cosby is planning a series of town halls this summer to educate young people about sexual assault.

They say he’s planning on teaching things like how to look out for warning signs from potential victims and accusations that could follow.

Wyatt says Bill Cosby’s gonna start his new tour of sorts in July, explaining that young people — especially athletes — need to “know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing.”

As we reported, Cosby’s trial for sexual assault ended in an a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 10 – 2. He could be tried again.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: PORSHA WILLIAMS ON NENE LEAKES’ ‘RHOA’ RETURN: ‘I’M GLAD SHE GOT HER JOB BACK’ (WATCH)

In other news about Bill Cosby …

*A juror in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial says that 10 of the 12 jurors voted to convict the comedian, while the two holdouts felt he was innocent and refused to budge throughout the deliberations, according to ABC News. The case ended in a mistrial when the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

Of the three counts against Cosby, the jury was 10 to 2 that Cosby was guilty on both digitally penetrating accuser Andrea Constand and that the assault occurred after he drugged Constand without her knowledge, and 10 to 2 to acquit that she was unconscious or unaware during the incident, according to the juror.

The juror said the two holdouts against finding Cosby guilty were “not moving, no matter what.”

The juror went on to say that the number of other women accusing Cosby did not factor into the deliberations of this case. “We never brought anything outside in,” the juror said. “Never. Not once. If somebody would mention something, we would cut them off.”

In the jury’s first, non-binding poll, the vote was unanimous for not guilty on all three counts against Cosby, the juror revealed. However, after over 50 hours of deliberations, a unanimous decision could not be reached on any of the three counts.

Get MORE of this EURweb story, HERE.