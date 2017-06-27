*Bill Cosby’s legal troubles are far from done after the hung jury earlier this month.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Tuesday tentatively set a July 30, 2018 date for the civil sexual assault case against the entertainer. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1974, when she was 15 years old.

The 2018 date was chosen to accommodate Pennsylvania prosecutors’ plans to retry Cosby after a jury deadlocked in the separate criminal case involving Andrea Constand.

The California lawsuit is one of 10 Cosby is currently facing, including three sexual battery or defamation cases in California and seven defamation cases in Massachusetts.

In the meantime, Cosby plans to go on a town hall tour, which were initially announced as a way to educate people about sexual assault. But after the news was met with outrage, Cosby’s reps told CNN Sunday that he meetings were always meant as an attempt to “restore his legacy,” not address sexual assault.