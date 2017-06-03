*We have to say Bill Maher actually did something we quite frankly thought he’s never do. The outspoken and politically incorrect comedian APOLOGIZED for using a racial slur during his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday night.

Maher had been taking heat from the comment he made while interviewing Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

In a statement to media outlets, Maher said the following:

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

Earlier on Saturday, HBO had condemned Maher’s uses of the n-word which came after Sasse told Maher he could visit Nebraska and “work in the fields with us.”

Said Maher: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nig*a,” The comment initially drew gasps from the audience, then some applause.

Also on Saturday, the cable network said it would remove Maher’s comment from all future airings of Friday night’s “Real Time.”

“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” a spokesperson told TheWrap.

The reaction to what Maher said varies. Some think his comment is valuable as in a “teachable moment” kind of thing. While others want him HBO to fire him which we don’t think is gonna happen.

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable. pic.twitter.com/K5XlEjekQ9 — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017