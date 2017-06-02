*As soon as we heard the words come out of his mouth Friday night we knew it was not going to go over very well with certain folks. And we’ve got the receipts via Twitter to prove it.

We’re talking about comedian Bill Maher, who while interviewing Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska on his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” said he was a ‘house nig*a”

Maher was responding to the senator’s invite to come work in the fields in the state.

Yes, that’s what he said and of course there’s no shortage of folks who think he took things too far.

“Adults dress up for Halloween, they don’t do that in Nebraska?” Bill asked.

“It’s frowned upon,” Senator Sasse replied. “We don’t do that quite as much.”

“I gotta get to Nebraska more,” Maher quipped.

“You’re welcome; we’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Senator Sasse said jokingly.

“Work in the fields,” Bill laughed. “Senator, I’m a house nig*a.”

The audience half-heartedly laughed, but Sasse basically played it off and their conversation about the senator’s book, “The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance,” continued.

You won’t be surprised to know that a lot of folks are calling for his head. They say he should apologize and should be fired.

Check out the response from Twitter:

And why did the audience think it was okay to laugh? And Ben Sasse doesn’t even flinch. What is happening in the world? — deray mckesson (@deray) June 3, 2017

Actress Danielle Brooks, who stars in Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” echoed those sentiments, writing, “Unacceptable. And the audience applauds!?! So hurtful.”

Unacceptable. And the audience applauds!?! So hurtful. https://t.co/V5yAk9C9ON — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 3, 2017

They just clapped like Bill Maher didn’t say anything offensive pic.twitter.com/AIWqbBnhnj — ERV (@ervcas) June 3, 2017

One of Bill Maher’s black acquaintances, please smack him? Bill, you don’t get a pass. #billmaher #RealTime — Ron W. (@Badbluebro) June 3, 2017

All we can say is don’t hold your breath for an apology from Maher. Making outrageous comments is what he does.

What do you say?