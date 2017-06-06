*Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone was ordered to steer clear of his former fiancée after she accused him of physical abuse and repeated harassment.

According to TMZ, Ranna Royce is seeking an order of protection after claiming the rapper attacked her in their New York City home in September 2016.

In court docs, Royce says Bizzy “strangled me and head butted me. I fell to the ground.” She says she was afraid to report it to police.

The former couple ended their engagement in October, but Royce says he began contacting her again over the weekend with harassing texts, saying he knew where she lived and could track her down. Ranna says she blocked his number and filed a report with NYPD.

According to TMZ, the judge granted her a temporary restraining order forcing Bizzy to stay away from her and her home. He’s also blocked from contacting her by text or email.

A rep for Bizzy tells TMZ that Ranna’s allegations are false, and that he never abused her or sent harassing texts. Bizzy believes the only reason she’s making the allegations is because she’s upset he’s moved on with his life.