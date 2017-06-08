*Long time Bill Maher watchers know he has a long history with the word, but he still seems to not understand the history behind the word or why he and other white folks shouldn’t use it.

Veteran actress Anne-Marie Johnson explained that she is not all that surprised that Maher got put on blast for calling himself a “house ni*ga” on his “Real Time” show last week … because she was there when he did the same thing 16 years ago. Correction and clarification, back then he didn’t call himself the n-word, but did use it … a lot.

Anyway, Johnson says the problem is that Maher’s not getting the message from black people that the word causes pain … and she doesn’t think he ever will. The difference this time is he got called out for it.

Anne-Marie Johnson told TMZ that she honestly doesn’t think Bill Maher’s a racist. He’s just stubborn and we’ll add ignorant and stupid. And she doesn’t seem too hopeful he’ll change.

As we reported, after Maher was called out for using the slur, he said he regretted using the word, but watch below and as you’ll see that back in 2001, he got into a heated exchange with Johnson on his “Politically Incorrect” show and it included multiple n-word bombs.

