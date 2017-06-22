*The Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday rejected an invitation signed by “The Honorable Omarosa Manigault” to finally meet with her boss, President Trump.

Omarosa’s invite went viral, with social media giving particular side-eye to her ambitious sign-off. It reportedly irked some of the CBC members as well, according to Politico.

Citing Trump’s past blow-offs of CBC attempts to meet and discuss key issues of relevance to African Americans, the group’s chairman, Rep. Cedric Richmond, sent a lengthy return letter outlining their multitude of reasons for turning down the invitation.

“Given the lack of response to any of the many concerns we have raised with you and your administration, we decline your invitation for all 49 members of the Congressional Black Caucus to meet with you,” chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) wrote in a letter to Trump.

“I fail to see how a social gathering would benefit the policies we advocate for,” he added. “The CBC will always be willing to engage in discussion and debate about policies and programs that will make America a more perfect union for all.”

Read the letter in its entirety via the link in the tweet below:

Meanwhile, Politico reported that “The Honorable Omarosa Manigault” signature bothered multiple CBC members who felt she hadn’t earned the title or done much to advance the caucus’ goals.

After Twitter dragged Omarosa across the White House lawn, down Pennsylvania Avenue and back over the signature, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” villain tweeted a screenshot of what appeared to be the U.S. Department of the Interior’s correspondence guide indicating assistants to the President should be addressed as “Honorable.”

Josh here is a guide for White House appointees’ titles. Feel free to share it with the rest of your staff. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/W49bTkSDwh — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) June 21, 2017

For the record, etiquette maven Emily Post, according to the Washington Post, says the “honorable” designation applies only to “the President, the Vice President, United States senators and congressmen, Cabinet members, all federal judges, ministers plenipotentiary, ambassadors, and governors.”