*Political commentator Lisa Durden was suspended from her job as a college professor after she made an appearance on the Fox News program “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Durden, a professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, sparred with Carlson earlier over her defense of a Black Lives Matter group in New York City allowing only black people to attend their Memorial Day party.

After the interview, Carlson called her “demented.”

Two days after her appearance on the program, she arrived on campus only to be told to cancel her classes and report to Human Resources. She was given a letter, signed by the vice president of academic affairs Jeffrey Lee, that said she was suspended “until further notice.”

“They did this to humiliate me,” Durden reacted. “Essex County College publicly lynched me in front of my students.”

While the letter didn’t directly mention her appearance on Fox News, administration officials brought it up to her in person.

An online petition is calling for Essex County College to reinstate Durden has over 800 signatures so far.

When asked to comment on Durden’s firing, Lee told this to the press.

“The college promotes a community of unity that is inclusive of all. The general counsel has handled this matter in a way that complies with New Jersey state law. I am not at liberty to provide further details.”

Carlson addressed the firing on his show Tuesday night and while he said that he almost never applauds the firing of anyone on his show, he called the fact that she taught kids “insane.”

Watch Durden’s appearance on “Tucker Carlson” below: