*Yara Shahidi has made her decision regarding her college education.

The “Black-ish star” who got a letter of acceptance into every school she applied to, revealed Tuesday via Instagram that she has chosen Harvard University to continue her education.

And she captioned it with the perfect quote from James Baldwin.

“The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.” ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride,” she wrote.

Last October, Shahidi told PEOPLE that she plans to defer college for at least a year. “I know when Malia Obama announced [she was deferring], she got a lot of slack, but I feel like what’s interesting is I know so many people that are deferring. It’s more than to just roam around or just sit down and stare at a wall, but it will also give me an opportunity to work,” Shahidi said.

The actress is about to star in her own “Black-ish” spinoff, titled “College-ish.” The series will follow Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest. The show is set to debut with a 13-episode season in early 2018.

“I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path,” Shahidi told PEOPLE in October.