*African American owned and operated UIN (Urban Information Network) was among a hand full of high tech companies that recently met with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in Detroit in March.

After getting clarity on various issues and regulations, UIN has launched its feature rich android streaming TV device called the UIN Smart Box. It gives customers more control and more choices of what they can watch on TV. It also saves users a tremendous amount of money by reducing or eliminating their cable bill, and allowing consumers the ability to buy and own their box rather than pay every month for life with the cable companies.

While current streaming devices like Amazon Firestick, Roku, and Google Chromecast offer standard apps, the UIN Smart Box offers the standard apps plus a unique pre-installed app of value that includes churches, radio networks and cultural institutions particular to local cities. As of now, the UIN Smart Box is the only streaming device that offers this!

Smart Box

As UIN grows and expands, they plan to train and pay good wages for young people from each community to program, install and maintain the boxes.

With this high-tech cutting-edge product, UIN, America’s oldest operating Internet TV network is poised to emerge as a major player in the new and growing industry . The UIN Subscription service offer programming on news , entertainment and culture… and Black history that you will find nowhere else!

source:

Tim Moore

[email protected]com